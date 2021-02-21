Global Hospital Beds Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Hospital Beds Market: Hill-Rom Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Linetspol. s r.o., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Gendron Inc., and Getinge AB.

Hill-Rom Holdings, headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, the US, is one of the leading global medical technology company. In 2017, the company announced the launch of the new Hill-Rom 900 Accella bed system for higher acuity patients in intensive and acute care settings.

Market Highlights

The global Hospital beds Market is growing at a stable pace and is expected to reach USD 4,824.2 million by 2023 from USD 2,515.1 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Hospital beds are specially designed for hospitalized patients who are in need of some form of health care services. Different types Hospital Beds Market Analysis are available in the market such as advanced electric and semi electric beds. Increasing prevalence of diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of hospitals & clinics drive the growth of the market. According to the WHO, the number of people aged over 65 was approximately 524 million in 2010, which will reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending have fueled the market growth. However, high cost of the advanced hospitals beds such as electric and semi-electric beds may slow the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Segmentations:

The global hospital beds market is majorly segmented on the basis of type, power, end users, and regions.

On the basis of types, the global hospital beds market is segmented into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and others (maternity and rehabilitation beds).

Based on the power, the market is segmented into electric bed, semi-electric bed, and manual bed.

Based on end users, the global hospital beds market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory, and others.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 140 market data tables and figures spread over 118 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “hospital beds market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Regional Analysis:

The global hospital beds market is segmented into four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe holes the largest share of the global hospital beds market due to increasing government support and high healthcare spending. Moreover, continuous technological development and the growing presence of the global market leaders contribute to the market growth. The Americas is the second largest market due to strong economic conditions, huge geriatric population, and well-developed healthcare sector. Moreover, improving reimbursement policies is expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing government encouragement in healthcare sector, and increasing geriatric population will boost the market growth over the forecasted period. Additionally, increasing number of hospitals, increasing number of life-threatening diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure have fueled the growth of the market.

However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the market due to limited access to the healthcare resources and lack of technological development in healthcare facilities.

