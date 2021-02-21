Global Digital 3D Printing Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

This Market report “Global Digital 3D Printing Market Research Report 2020” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis.

Digital 3D Printing Market Analysis

The digital 3D printing market is likely to touch USD 5,214.8 million at a 20.54% CAGR between 2019-2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Digital 3D printing, simply put, is a printing process that includes the evaluation as well as improvement of products & services in a systematic way to attain better quality. It is associated with those that manage the delivery of healthcare services and includes three vital steps- measurement, assessment, & improvement.

Numerous factors are adding to the digital 3D printing market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing applications in the healthcare industry, technological advancements, increasing public-private funding, speedy process, ability to develop customized products, and reduction of errors.

On the contrary, the shortage of skilled labors, and high cost are factors that may limit the digital 3D printing market growth over the forecast period.

Digital 3D Printing Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the digital 3D printing market based on end user, application, technology, material, and component.

By component, the digital 3D printing market is segmented into software/services and system/device. Of these, the system/device segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By material, the digital 3D printing market is segmented into ceramics, metal and alloy, polymers, and others. Of these, polymers will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the digital 3D printing market is segmented into electron beam melting, jetting technology, laser sintering, deposition modeling, stereolithography, and others. Of these, stereolithography will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By application, the digital 3D printing market is segmented into drug screening, hearing aids, tissue engineering, medical components, orthopedics, prosthetics, dental, and others. Of these, the dental segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the digital 3D printing market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, dental clinics and laboratories, hospitals and surgical centers, and others. Of these, hospitals and surgical centers will lead the market over the forecast period.

Digital 3D Printing Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital 3D printing market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period for patients’ increased adoption of treatments, the rising incidence of diseases, and the presence of leading medical device companies in the region. The US is the key contributor in the region for increasing awareness, accessibility of advanced treatment options, developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of top market players.

The digital 3D printing market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the presence of developed economies like France, the UK, and Germany, increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated conditions, target population base, and favorable laws and government initiatives.

The digital 3D printing market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period for the developing healthcare sector in Australia, India, Japan, and China, increasing prevalence of accidents, rising older population base, and growing per capita healthcare expenditure.

The digital 3D printing market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share over the forecast period for extremely low-income and less economic developments in the African region. The market in the Middle East is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Saudi Arabia and Egypt are the key contributors in the region.

Digital 3D Printing Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global digital 3D printing market report include Renishaw PLC (UK), Micron Dental (US), General Electric (US), Materialise (Europe), ExOne (US), Formlabs (US), EnvisionTEC (US), Carbon, Inc. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), and Stratasys Ltd (US). Industry players have incorporated key strategies such as product approvals, alliances, collaborations, mergers, partnerships, product launches, expansions, and acquisitions to stay ahead in the competition.

