Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

The market report “Global Healthcare Asset Management Market 2020” offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for Industry across the different regions.

Healthcare Asset Management Market Overview:

The global market for healthcare asset management is on a track of growth with 18.2% CAGR for the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed factors that can influence the global market outcome. These factors are the constant demand for increasing patient safety, efficient handling of resources, and the inclusion of advanced technologies to ease the workflow. The rise in expenditure to provide better support to the healthcare sector is expected to take the market forward.

Healthcare Asset Management Market Segmentation:

The healthcare asset management market, as discussed by MRFR research analysts, includes an application, product, and end-user as segments. These segments have various factors analyzed in them, which are then backed by figures and charts to make the report more reliable for developing strategies.

By product, the global healthcare asset management market has been segmented into radiofrequency identification (RFID) devices, real-time location systems (RTLS), and ultrasound & infrared tags. The real-time location systems (RTLS) segment includes hardware, software and services. The hardware segment comprises tags/badges and readers/interrogators. .

The radiofrequency identification (RFID) devices are composed of hardware and software and services. The hardware segment encompasses readers/interrogators, tags, and accessories. The tags consist of passive tags and active tags. The passive tags segment includes ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags, high-frequency (HF) tags, and low-frequency (LF) tags.

By application, the global market study has been segmented into hospital asset management and pharmaceutical asset management. The hospital asset management segment comprises staff management and infection control, patient management, temperature, and humidity monitoring, equipment tracking and management, and hand hygiene compliance. The pharmaceutical asset management segment relies on an assessment of drug anti-counterfeiting and supply chain management.

By end-user, the report includes laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals/clinics, and biotechnology.

Healthcare Asset Management Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas will dominate the global healthcare asset management market with greater contributions from North America. The US would contribute the most and the rise in their healthcare expenditure and improved infrastructural support will help the regional market growth. Major companies are also operating from the region, which is an impetus for the market.

Healthcare Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape:

The global market for healthcare asset management is witnessing a surge due to the contributions made by several market players like GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, cenTrak, Airista Flow, Tyco Security Products., Intelligent InSites, Infor Inc., Radianse, JADAK (a Novanta Company), Siemens Healthineers, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Ekahau, Inc., and others. The strategic decisions these companies make to increase their portfolio includes a detailed take on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. These companies have also increased their research expenditure, which will boost innovation and attract better launching and branding strategies. These can offer edge to the player that will help in staying ahead of peers. MRFR recorded these moves to make sure the market study remains holistic.

Healthcare Asset Management Industry News:

In May 2020, Sectoral Asset Management, a Montreal-based company, announced that they had received funding worth USD96million during the final funding round for their New Emerging Medical Opportunities IV.

In May 2020, Accruent announced that Cooper University Health Care is now ready to partner with Accruent’s Connectiv healthcare technology management (HTM) and Medical Device Security Analyzer (MDSA) software. The collaboration is to manage the healthcare asset at the Cooper University Health Care campus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the related industries may find this as an extra investment as they are grappling for funds to support their healthcare service providers and research and development teams. However, the ability of this tool to simplify workflow may turn the market favorable.

