Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Market Highlights

Organic fruits & vegetables are gaining importance across the globe owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the safety of consuming organic food as they contain low or negligible amount of chemical residues in them. The drifting preferences of consumers towards organically produced fruits and vegetables is propelling market food & beverage processors to penetrate the organic food market. However, the major challenge being faced by the market players is to acquire the certification required to commercially supply organic products. The difficulty in acquiring such certifications or complying with the set standards has led to the emergence of non-certified organic food sector which is imposing challenges in the growth of global organic fruits & vegetables market.

Based on product type, the global organic fruits & vegetables market has been segmented into organic fruits and organic vegetables. The organic fruits segment is further bifurcated into citrus fruits, berries, pome, tropical fruits, melons, and others. The organic vegetables segment is bifurcated into cabbages, herbs, gourds & pumpkin, leafy vegetables, root vegetables, peppers, and others. The organic vegetables segment is expected to dominate the global organic fruits & vegetables market owing to the availability of several organic vegetables, and high consumption of organic vegetables across the globe. However, the organic fruits segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for organic fruit drinks and increasing application scope of processed fruits.

The global organic fruits & vegetables market has been segregated, by form, into fresh, frozen, puree, and others. The fresh segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global organic fruits & vegetables market owing to the higher consumption of fresh organic fruits & vegetables. Consumer’s perception regarding the benefits of consuming fresh food products is responsible for the segment’s dominance in the global market. However, the frozen segment is projected to grow with a higher growth rate due to the surging demand for frozen fruits and vegetables, especially among the increasing working population.

Based on end-use, the global organic fruits & vegetables market has been segmented into fresh consumption and food processing. The fresh consumption segment is expected to dominate the global organic fruits & vegetables market. The consumers preference towards consuming fresh fruits and vegetables is driving the segments growth. However, the food processing segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the surging demand for organic beverages and increasing use of fruits in bakery & confectionary, frozen desserts, and convenience food.

Regional Analysis

The global organic fruits & vegetables market has been segmented on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

North America is projected to dominate the global organic fruits & vegetables market due to the increasing awareness regarding organic food and willingness of consumers to buy high cost organic fruits and vegetables. In addition, the presence of prominent vendors in the region is also driving the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific organic fruits & vegetables market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to the inclination of people towards healthy & residue-free food products and rising per capita disposable income of consumers.

Segmentation

The global organic fruits & vegetables market has been segmented on the basis of product type, form, end-use, and region.

By form, the global organic fruits & vegetables market has been classified as fresh, frozen, puree, and others.

By product type, the global organic fruits & vegetables market has been classified as organic fruits, and organic vegetables. The organic fruits segment is further bifurcated into citrus fruits, berries, pome, tropical fruits, melons, and others. The organic vegetables segment is bifurcated into cabbages, herbs, gourds & pumpkin, leafy vegetables, root vegetables, peppers, and others.

The global organic fruits & vegetables market has also been segregated, on the basis of end-use, into fresh consumption and food processing

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global organic fruits & vegetables market are The WhiteWave Foods Company (US), Activz (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Green Organic Vegetables Inc. (Canada), Z Natural Foods, LLC (US), H. J. Heinz Company (US), Organic Valley (US), Saipro Biotech Private Limited (India), CSC Brands L.P. (US), and DMH Ingredients, Inc. (US).

