Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Research Future has declared the expansion of the “Worldwide Sepsis Diagnostics Market Research Report which gives Market Size, Shares and Forecasts till 2022.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Overview

Sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, is recognized by low blood pressure, increased respiratory rate, and altered mental status. Tests used for checking red and white blood cells count can be used in rapid diagnosis of sepsis. The global sepsis diagnostics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) outlines numerous drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities pertinent for users to succeed in the forecast period of 2015 to 2022 (forecast period).

The global market for sepsis diagnostics is expected to reach USD 710 million by 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. High prevalence of sepsis is the major driver of the market. Two types of sepsis include the one which causes organ failure and the other is septic shock. According to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), more than 1.7 million have been diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. The probability of acquiring sepsis from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) can warrant the need for early diagnosis of the disease at an early stage.

Development of technologically advanced tests and approval of kits to curb the high prevalence can augur favorably for the market. For instance, T2 Systems was approved of a sepsis diagnosis test in 2018 for detection of bacterial pathogens in human blood. Awareness campaigns for the public may positively influence the global sepsis diagnostics market in the coming years.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The global sepsis diagnostics market has been segmented by technology, product types, and end users.

By technology, the market covers molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, immunoassays and others. Different product types in the global sepsis diagnostics market entail kits, instruments, blood culture media and others. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into pathology laboratories, specialty clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of the region, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market and touch a valuation of USD 320 million by 2023. Prominent players in the region and favorable reimbursement policies are major drivers of the market. The excellent healthcare infrastructure and well-structured framework can positively drive sepsis diagnosis at these facilities. High frequency of product approvals and large number of cases of HAIs will induce massive demand in the global sepsis diagnostics market.

Europe has assumed the second position in the market after Americas and is predicted to exhibit 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Developments of rapid tests are the major driver of the regional market. For instance, the University of Strathclyde has developed a sepsis diagnosis test which can use a microelectrode to analyze the blood sample of the patient and provide results in 2 and half minutes.

On the other hand, APAC may register the fastest growth rate during the assessment period. Awareness of sepsis diagnostic tests and treatments in China and India can augur favorably for the market. Development of new kits and product launches can detect sepsis and ensure rapid patient recovery.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Competition Outlook

T2 Biosystems, Inc., Cube Dx GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Inc., Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd., Immunexpress, EKF Diagnostics, and Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. are key players of the global sepsis diagnostics market.

