Global Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Hemorrhoids Treatment Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis To 2023, is latest research report on Global Airway Management Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Regional Forecast.

Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Analysis

Hemorrhoid is a highly uncomfortable disorder which is also known as piles. The condition is so subtle yet dangerous that most people under the age of fifty are unaware of the same. Hemorrhoids are inflamed, swollen veins situated in the anal canal and causes a strong sense of irritation in the form of both pain and itchiness. Patients who suffer from the same condition seek relief from a variety of products, boasting both negatives and positives. Direct products like wipes, creams, pads, and suppositories are highly effective at offering temporary period of relief. However, it is not effective enough for permanent treatments.

The prevalence of hemorrhoids is found particularly between the age of 45 and 65, both in men and women. However, only a small percentage of the affected population seek any form of medical treatment like medication or surgery and instead opt for relief pills purchased from pharmacies.

According to the latest report by the team of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global hemorrhoids treatment market is expected to grow at a decent rate of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The market growth is influenced by numerous factors like the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-based diseases, growing demand for treatment, an increasing demand for reducing infections & complications relating to hemorrhoids, and an increasing number of surgeries. The growing old-age population is also one of the key contributors to the global demand for hemorrhoids treatment. However, lack of awareness and hesitancy towards medical treatment due to the feeling of embarrassment stands out as a key constraint to the growth of the global market.

Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Segmentation

The global hemorrhoids treatment market segmentation is based in terms of route of administration, treatment type, distribution channel, and region.

By route of administration, the market divides into oral and topical agents.

By treatment type, the market segments into drugs, surgical procedures, and non-surgical procedures. The drugs segment is further segmented into NSAIDs, laxatives, and herbals. The non-surgical procedures narrows down into cryotherapy, band litigation, and sclerotherapy.

By distribution channel, the market includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global hemorrhoids treatment market covers four major regions globally, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas hold the maximum share of the market as per the global standings. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the huge patient population, high expenditure in the healthcare sector, and a well-established technology. The regional market for hemorrhoids treatment is expected to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years.

Europe accounts for the second largest market globally following the Americas. The European region is segmented into key regions, namely Western and Eastern Europe. The Western European region consists of countries like the UK, Germany, and France. Factors that primarily push the market in this region are the lack of any physical exercise, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, alcoholism, poor fiber intake in diet, etc.

Asia Pacific is slated to be the fastest growing regions in hemorrhoids. The growth in this region can be attributed to factors like the increasing demand for better diagnostic devices, rapidly improving technologies, better and safe therapeutic approach, and the presence of a massive talent pool.

Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Competitive Landscape

The global hemorrhoids treatment market holds a number of key players like Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, CONMED Corporation, Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astra Zeneca, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and others.

