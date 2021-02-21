GlobalPowder-based Industrial Coating SMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalPowder-based Industrial Coating SMarket Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Powder coating is a solid powdery synthetic resin coating composed of solid resin and pigment, filler and auxiliary. Unlike ordinary solvent-based coatings and water-based coatings, its dispersion medium is not solvent and water, but air. It has the characteristics of no solvent pollution, 100% film formation, and low energy consumption. Powder-based industrial coatings are highly efficient and are more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading and abrasion than other finishes. The VOCs released to the environment by this process are negligible and require less curing time beyond the cooling time. Low-VOC emissions from powder-based industrial coatings provide superior performance and cost-effectiveness for applications requiring maximum wear resistance and hardness.

The global Powder-based Industrial Coating market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Powder-based Industrial Coating volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Powder-based Industrial Coating market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Powder-based Industrial Coating market is segmented into

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Fluoropolymer

Others

Segment by Application

General Industrial

Industrial Wood

Automotive Refinish

Other

Global Powder-based Industrial Coating Market: Regional Analysis

The Powder-based Industrial Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Powder-based Industrial Coating market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Powder-based Industrial Coating Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Powder-based Industrial Coating market include:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel NV

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint Holdings

Jotun A / S

RPM International

Tikkurila Oyj

Teknos Group

