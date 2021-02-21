Global Liquid Antistatic AgentSMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Liquid Antistatic AgentSMarket Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Liquid antistatic agent, light yellow transparent liquid at normal temperature, non-volatile, non-flammable, high temperature and mechanical stability, electrical conductivity, good electrochemical stability, and good solubility. Compared with other forms of antistatic agents, liquid antistatic agents have a higher tendency to migrate on the surface of materials. These reagents are mainly used in spray and high-efficiency staining applications. The use of liquid antistatic agents results in non-stick surfaces and effective antistatic properties, which improves weaving operations in the textile industry.

The global Liquid Antistatic Agent market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Liquid Antistatic Agent volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Antistatic Agent market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Liquid Antistatic Agent market is segmented into

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Global Liquid Antistatic Agent Market: Regional Analysis

The Liquid Antistatic Agent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Liquid Antistatic Agent market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Liquid Antistatic Agent Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Liquid Antistatic Agent market include:

BASF SE

Arkema

Clariant

Croda International

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

