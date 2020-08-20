Deception Technology Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends and Future Scope by 2020-2027: Guardicore, Logrhythm, Inc., Rapid7, Inc., Shape Security Inc., Trapx Security and More

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Deception Technology market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The deception technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing incidence of zero-day attacks and need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers. Besides, increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trends is further likely to augment the market growth. However, wide scale use of legacy honeypot may hamper the growth of the deception technology market. Nonetheless, integration in virtual environments is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players of deception technology market in the coming years.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Acalvio Technologies, Inc.

Allure Security Technology, Inc.

Attivo Networks, Inc.

Cymmetria, Inc.

Forescout Technologies

Guardicore

Logrhythm, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

Shape Security Inc.

Trapx Security

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Deception Technology market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Deception Technology market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global deception technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The deception technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting deception technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the deception technology market in these regions.

Deception Technology Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

