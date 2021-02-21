Global Artificial Dura Mater Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Dura mater is a thick membrane made of dense irregular connective tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. It is the outermost of the three layers of membrane called the meninges that protect the central nervous system. The other two meningeal layers are the arachnoid mater and the pia mater. The dura surrounds the brain and the spinal cord. It envelops the arachnoid mater, which is responsible for keeping in the cerebrospinal fluid. It is derived primarily from the neural crest cell population, with postnatal contributions of the paraxial mesoderm. The artificial dura is derived from animal visceral membrane material and can effectively repair the dura mater.

by Absorbency

Absorbable Mater

Non-absorbable Mater

by Material

Silk Fibroin

Amniotic Membrane

Collagen

ePTFE

Bacterial Cellulose

Other

The major Artificial Dura Mater player in the market

Johnson & Johnson Synthecel

Braun Neuro-Patch series

Medtronic Durepair™

GUNZE SEAMDURA

Aesculap USA Lyoplant Onlay

Cook Medical Biodesign® Dural Graft

Integra LifeSciences DuraGen®

Stryker DuraMatrix

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Guanhao Biotech NormalGEN ® GrandNeuro ®

Zhenghai Bio-tech Heal-All®Bone Repair Material

It is conservatively estimated that the annual amount of craniocerebral surgery in China ranges from 260,000 to 400,000 cases, and the annual amount of craniocerebral surgery increases in a certain proportion. If 60% of all current craniocerebral operations use implanted medical devices (membrane) products, the conservative calculation of the potential market demand for craniocerebral repair membrane will exceed 500 million yuan, with huge market potential. At the same time, with the development of the economy, patients’ requirements for postoperative living standards will be correspondingly improved, and the demand for artificial dural repair materials will further increase.

In 2016, the global market size of biomedical materials is about 70.9 billion, which is expected to reach USD 149.17 billion in 2021. The compound annual growth rate from 2016 to 2021 is 16%, far higher than the 8% growth rate of the global medical device market.

North America has a major market share of 42 percent, with China’s share gradually increasing to about 20 percent in 2019.

For the development of new technologies such as organ repair, 3D printing has become a model for the fusion of biotechnology and material technology.

But at present, the bottleneck of 3D printing materials restricts the development of 3D printing, 3D printing of biomedical materials, especially difficult, need to consider the strength of the material, safety, biocompatibility, biodegradable to tissue engineering materials, biomedical materials now used for 3D printing mainly include metals, ceramics, polymers, ink, etc., characterized by a wide range, but rarely. In the future, 3D printing of dural patches is the development trend.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Artificial Dura Mater market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Artificial Dura Mater market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Dura Mater market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Artificial Dura Mater market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Artificial Dura Mater market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Artificial Dura Mater market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Artificial Dura Mater market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Artificial Dura Mater market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Artificial Dura Mater market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson & Johnson

B Braun

Medtronic

GUNZE

Aesculap USA

Cook Medical

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Guanhao Biotech

Zhenghai Bio-tech

Artificial Dura Mater Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

