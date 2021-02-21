Global Sputtering Target Material Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Sputtering Target Material market in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5173005-global-sputtering-target-material-market-research-report-2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/interactive-multi-channel-communication-service-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-14

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Sputtering Target Material industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Sputtering Target Material YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -9.0% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 3430 million in 2020 from US$ 3770 million in 2019. The market size of Sputtering Target Material will reach US$ 5438 in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2026.

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment.

Type

Introduction

Metal Target

Aluminum, titanium, copper, tantalum, tungsten, Cobalt, Nickel, Molybdenum target etc.

Alloy Target

Nickel-chromium alloy target, nickel-cobalt alloy target, Tungsten titanium target, Titanium aluminum target etc.

Ceramic Compound Target

Oxides, silicide, carbides, sulfides target

The pie chart above shows the market share by type. In 2019, Metal Target accounted for a major share of 67.7% the global Sputtering Target Material market. The market share of Metal Target is expected increased a little in the next few years, while the Ceramic Compound Target market share will be reduced.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/construction-project-management-software-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Based on the downstream application, the market can divided into Semiconductor, Solar Energy, Flat Panel Display and Others.

For the solar energy field, the leading manufacturers of Thin-film Solar Cells located in the USA, Japan and China, such as First Solar (USA), occupied 50.7% market share in 2016, followed by Solar Frontier (Japan), Sharp Thin Film (Japan) and Hanergy (China), they occupied 18.9%, 4.0%, 6.7% market share in 2016, thus the four leading companies hold above 80% market share in the world market. There is a big gap between domestic companies and abroad companies, the major companies include Hanergy, ENN Energy Holdings and Topray Solar in China.

For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the Europe, United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Materion (USA), Mitsui Mining & Smelting (Japan), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), Plansee SE (Austria), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Honeywell (USA), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), ULVAC (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia region. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role, which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sputtering Target Material.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/emailing-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29

QY Research has recently curated a research report titled, Global Sputtering Target Material Market Research Report 2020. The report is structured on primary and secondary research methodologies that derive historic and forecast data. The global Sputtering Target Material market is growing remarkably fast and is likely to thrive in terms of volume and revenue during the forecast period. Readers can gain insight into the various opportunities and restraints shaping the market. The report demonstrates the progress and bends that will occur during the forecast period.

Global Sputtering Target Material Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of sales about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of sales by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Sputtering Target Material Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as application and product type. Each type provides information about the sales during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. The application segment also provides revenue by volume and sales during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Sputtering Target Material Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan alone. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Sputtering Target Material Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

By Application:

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Others Flat Panel Display

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Sputtering Target Material market are:

Materion (Heraeus)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/it-spending-by-audit-firms-market-analysis-strategic-assessment-trend-outlook-and-bussiness-opportunities-2021-2025-2021-01-29

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Sputtering Target Material market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

https://thedailychronicle.in/