Global Automotive V2X SMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Automotive V2X SMarket Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on the global Automotive V2X status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive V2X development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Continental AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Tomtom N.V.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Mobileye NV

PTC Inc.

Autotalks Limited

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DSRC

Cellular

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive V2X status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive V2X development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive V2X are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

