Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report focuses on the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AECOM
Aquatech International LLC
WS Atkins plc
Black & Veatch Holding Co.
CH2M HILL Inc.
Dow Water & Process Solutions
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ecolab Inc.
GE Water & Process Technologies
IDE Technologies
ITT Corporation
Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
Louis Berger
Mott Macdonald
Organo Corp.
Ovivo Water Ltd.
Paques
Remondis
Schlumberger Ltd.
Suez Environnement S.A.
Tetra Tech Inc.
Veolia Water Technologies
Doosan Hydro Technology
Solenis
Xylem Inc.
Severn Tren
DuBois Chemicals Inc.
Siemens AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oil/water Separation
Suspended Solids Removal
Dissolved Solids Removal
Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
Disinfection/Oxidation
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment
Food & Beverage Industry
Pulp & Paper Industry
Healthcare Industry
Other Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.