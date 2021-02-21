Global Desktop Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Desktop Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desktop Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Atos

CSC

HP

IBM

Aon Hewitt

Capgemini

CGI Group

Ciber

CompuCom Systems

Computacenter

Dell

Fujitsu

Genpact

Getronics

HCL Technologies

Logica

Maintech

Northrop Grumman

Pomeroy

Stefanini

TCS

T-Systems

Unisys

Wipro

Xerox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer hardand software maintenance

Desktop virtualisation

SaaS-implementations

Helpdesk operation

Market segment by Application, split into

PC

Laptops

Mobile devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Desktop Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Desktop Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desktop Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

