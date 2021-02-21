Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Dental Practice Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Practice Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ACE Dental

Carestream Health

Curve Dental

Datacon Dental Systems

DentiMax

Henry Schein

MacPractic

MOGO

Practice-Web

ABELDent

ADSTRA Systems

Axex Dental

Dentisoft Technologies

EZ 2000

Gaargle Solutions

iDentalSoft

Patterson Dental Supply

Planet DDS

Quality Systems

Suzy Systems

Total Dental

Umbie Dentalcare

XLDent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate dental practices

Non-profit dental practices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Practice Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

