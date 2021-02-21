Global Automatic Fire Suppression Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report focuses on the global Automatic Fire Suppression Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automatic Fire Suppression Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Fike

Janus

Minimax

Ansul

FireTrace

Siemens

Sevo

TOMCO2 Systems

Amerex Group

Solberg

BlazeCut

Key Component Manufacturers

Honeywell

Potter

Edwards

Rotarex

Chemours

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engineered Fire Suppression Systems

Pre-Engineered Fire Suppression Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

CO2 Fire Suppression Systems

Water Fire Suppression Systems

Clean Agent (Gaseous) Fire Suppression Systems

Aqueous (Foam) Fire Suppression Systems

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automatic Fire Suppression Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automatic Fire Suppression Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic Fire Suppression Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

