Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market, 2018–2023.

The global production of organic fruits and vegetables is on a hike due to the rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of chemicals on soil health, human health, and environment. The global organic fruits & vegetables market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small-scale market players active in the domestic market. Market players are adopting contract farming as their strategy to ensure adequate supply of raw materials to fulfill the surging demand for fresh and processed organic fruits and vegetables. In addition, prominent vendors are also adopting product innovation and mergers & acquisition as their strategies to strive in such a highly competitive market.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global COVID-19 analysis on organic fruits & vegetables market report due to the presence of several prominent organic fruits & vegetables suppliers and processors in the region. Consumers in North America are inclining towards organic food products owing to the benefits offered by them as compared to the non-organic food products. This is driving the growth of organic fruits & vegetables market in the region. Moreover, the willingness of people to purchase such high cost products is also fueling the regional market growth.

The global organic fruits & vegetables market has further been segmented by product type, form, and end-use.

By form, the global organic fruits & vegetables industry has been classified as fresh, frozen, puree, and others. By product type, the global organic fruits & vegetables market has been classified as organic fruits, and organic vegetables. The organic fruits segment is further bifurcated into citrus fruits, berries, pome, tropical fruits, melons, and others. The organic vegetables segment is bifurcated into cabbages, herbs, gourds & pumpkin, leafy vegetables, root vegetables, peppers, and others. The global organic fruits & vegetables market has also been segregated, on the basis of end-use, into fresh consumption and food processing.

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global organic fruits & vegetables market size are The WhiteWave Foods Company (US), Activz (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Green Organic Vegetables Inc. (Canada), Z Natural Foods, LLC (US), H. J. Heinz Company (US), Organic Valley (US), Saipro Biotech Private Limited (India), CSC Brands L.P. (US), and DMH Ingredients, Inc. (US).

