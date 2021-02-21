Global Exome Sequencing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report focuses on the global Exome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Exome Sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina TruSeq Exome

Thermo Fisher

Roche

Angilent

Eurofins

Sengenics

Ambry

Macrogen

BGI

Novo Gene

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Agilent HaloPlex

Agilent SureSelect

Agilent SureSelect QXT

Illumina TruSeq Exome

Roche Nimblegen SeqCap

MYcroarray MYbaits

Market segment by Application, split into

Mendelian disease and rare syndrome gene discovery

The research of complex diseases

Mouse exome sequencing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Exome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Exome Sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exome Sequencing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

