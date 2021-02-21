Global Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Dell Wyse

IBM

Microsoft

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Amazon

Cisco Systems

Citrix

VMware

Rackspace

MokaFive

NComputing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS Cloud-Based VDI

IaaS Cloud-Based VDI

Private Hosting Cloud-Based VDI

DaaS Cloud-Based VDI

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtualisation

Grid Computing

Enterprise Cloud

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

