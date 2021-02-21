Global Dental Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Research Future published a half-Cooked research report on “Global Dental Industry Market Research Report, forecast to 2023” – Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends.

Dental Industry Market Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled in the global dental industry market report include Biomet, Zimmer Kangda Medical, 3M Company, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nakanishi Inc., Henry Schein Inc., and Hu-Friedy Mfg Co. Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition, such as geographic locations, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures and collaborations, new product launch and development, contracts, and extensive R&D.

Dental Industry Market Analysis

The global dental industry market is likely to grow at a 7.6% CAGR between 2018- 2023, as per the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). The dental industry market comprises instruments, devices, treatment, and diagnosis associated with oral health. There are numerous problems related to oral health like discoloration or brown color in teeth, teeth cavity, pigmentation in gums, and others that are treated under the dental industry market.

Various factors are adding to the global dental industry market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include rising geriatric population, the inclusion of 3D technology, increasing per capita income, better technological support, and rising cases of oral disease. Besides, demand for various dental procedures, rising prevalence of gum disease and oral cavity cancer & gum diseases, rise in technology, increasing awareness about oral health, consumers rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and participation of health insurer reimbursements are also adding market growth.

On the contrary, low dental insurance coverage may limit the dental industry market growth over the forecast period.

Dental Industry Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global dental industry market report based on end users, discipline, and consumables.

By discipline, the global dental industry market is segmented into oral surgery, prosthodontics, orthodontics, restorative dentistry, endodontics, and periodontics.

By consumables, the dental industry market is segmented into endodontic supplies, dental anesthetic, dental syringe, dental biomaterial, gingival retraction material, dental burs, and whitening material. Dental biomaterial is again segmented into regenerative tissue material, dental cement, and dental bone graft. Gingival retraction material is again segmented into gingival retraction cap/gels/paste, gingival hemostatic agents, and gingival retraction cord. Dental anesthetic is again segmented into non-injectable anesthetic, topical anesthetics, and injectable anesthetic. Dental syringe is again segmented into non-disposable syringes and safety syringes/disposable syringes. Endodontic supplies are again segmented into cement and files.

By end user, the dental industry market is segmented into research institutes, dental hospitals and clinics, and dental institutes and dental academics.

Dental Industry Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the dental industry market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period for a huge patient pool having different oral issues, presence of several market players, and demand for cosmetic surgery. Additional factors adding market growth include easy inclusion of technologies, infrastructural backing, and better scope for investment. Canada & the US are the chief contributors in the region for the rising number of patients needing help from dentists.

The dental industry market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Factors adding to the dental industry market growth in the region include gum problems, increasing tobacco consumption, and rising geriatric population. Besides, technological inclusion, better investment capacity, and Hungary being the dental tourism hub are also adding market growth.

The dental industry market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period for the changes in infrastructure and rising investments in the healthcare sector. Australia, Japan, India, and China are the chief contributors in the region.

The dental industry market in the MEA is predicted to have slow growth over the forecast period for the presence of countries that are economically poor.

