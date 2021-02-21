Global Ethyleneamines Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Ethyleneamines Market Overview

Ethyleneamines are a class of amine compounds which contain ethylene linkages between amine groups. These organic compounds are colorless less-viscous liquids and has a fishy ammonia odor. They are generally used as building block chemicals. Ethyleneamines are highly basic in nature and are readily soluble in water, organic solvents and acids.

The global COVID-19 analysis on ethyleneamines market forecast has been categorized based on type, manufacturing process, application, and end-use industry. EDA segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to its high consumption from pesticides and fungicides applications. DETA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to the growing demand for production of chelating agents, lube oil additives, epoxy curing agents, wet strength resins, among others.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia segment was the largest in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance in the following years. This is attributed to the production of higher-order polyamines such as TETA, TEPA among others. The reductive amination of monoethanolamide segment held a considerable market share in 2017 owing to its production of more cyclic compounds such as DETA which can be used as chelating agents.

Based on application, the pesticides application was the largest in 2017 owing to its surging use in fungicides and in prevention of blight, mildew and scab among others. The chelating agent is estimated to be fastest-growing segment during the review period owing to the rising consumption of the product in the production of chelating agents such as EDTA in water treatment applications.

Ethyleneamines Market Regional Analysis

The global ethyleneamines market report has been analyzed across five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the large consumer base; and growing automotive and agriculture industry. China is the leading country in the region due to the growing automotive industry, large consumer base, and rising purchasing power. Other regions contributing to the regional market are India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand.

Ethyleneamines Market Segmentation

The global ethyleneamines industry has been segmented on the basis of type, manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global ethyleneamines market has been categorized into ethylenediamine (EDA), diethylenetriamine (DETA), triethylenetetramine (TETA), tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA), aminoethylpiperazine (AEP-HP), aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA), ethyleneamine E-100, and others.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global ethyleneamines market has been bifurcated into reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia; and reductive amination of monoethanolamide.

By application, the global ethyleneamines market size has been classified into chelating agent, corrosion inhibitors, pesticides, epoxy curing agent, lube oil and fuel additives, polyamide resins, adhesive and sealants, surfactants, oil field chemicals, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global ethyleneamines market has been divided into automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, water treatment, agriculture, personal care, textile, paints and coating, and others..

Ethyleneamines Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global ethylenediamine market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Aminat, BASF SE, Delamine B.V., Diamines and Chemicals Limited, DowDuPont, Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Tosoh Corporation, LANXESS, and Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

