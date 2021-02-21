Global Medical Carts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Report Title “Medical Carts Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” covers detailed competitive outlook and systematic framework of Global Industry at a global uniform platform.

Medical Carts Market Key Players

The key players of the global medical carts market are ITD GmbH, Advantech Co., Ltd, Harloff Manufacturing Co., Omnicell Inc, AFC Industries, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., The Bergmann Group, Jaco Inc, Capsa Healthcare, Midmark Corporation,Waterloo Healthcare, Ergotron Inc, and others.

Medical Carts Market Analysis

Medical carts are part of the most fundamental apparatus in treating patients and play an essential role in emergency cases at hospitals.

The global medical carts market is anticipated to grow notably over the forecast period. The market reached a valuation of USD 1,100 million in 2017 and as per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Important factors of the market are the easy availability of advanced medical carts through e-commerce as well as retail stores, and increasing use of such devices at home, are likely to drive the growth of the global medical carts market substantially. Additionally, the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal injury and technological advancements in medical devices are key factors contributing to the medical carts market growth during the forecast period.

However, other factors such as the high expenditure on advanced medical carts in developing countries may hinder market growth for global medical carts market during the forecast period.

Medical Carts Market Segmental Analysis

The global market for medical carts is segmented based on type, product type, material type, end-users, and region.

Based on type, the global medical cart market has been segmented into procedure cart, computer medical cart, anesthesia cart, emergency cart, and others.

The medical carts market, based on product type, the global medical carts market has been segmented into medical storage columns, mobile computing carts, medication carts, wall-mounted workstations, and others.

On the basis of material type, the global medical carts market for global medical carts has been segmented into plastic type, metal type, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global medical carts market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Based on the region, the global medical carts market is segmented into theNorth & Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Medical Carts Market Regional Analysis

The American region dominated the global medical carts market in 2017, owing to the presence of major market players, developed healthcare infrastructure, and comparatively higher adoption of advanced medical devices in the US and Canada. These factors are estimated to drive the American regional market substantially to sustain its market share over the forecast period. The North America region is a major contributor to the global medical carts market and is estimated to lead the market share due to the presence of major market players in U.S.

Europe has been assessed as the second largest region for the global medical carts market due to the rising geriatric population, along with the rise in the number of numerous surgeries is expected to provide this market with lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period and sustain its market position.

Asia-Pacific region was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global medical carts market in 2017, owing to the rising focus on patient safety and increase in expenditure in healthcare infrastructure by the governments. These factors are estimated to contribute substantially to the market growth of the region over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa region are assessed to hold the comparatively lowest market share in the global medical carts market due to the presence of poor health expenditure and economically diverse countries. nevertheless, the regional market is likely to witness growth due to increasing healthcare programs in the Middle East, thus contributing to the global amrekt share over the forecast period.

