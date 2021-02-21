Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

5G fixed wireless access market 2020 is all set to accrue a valuation of USD 7,553.87 million by 2024-end, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). The worldwide market is expected to progress at an exceptional rate of 70.75% between 2019 and 2024 (review period). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report, offering an extensive market evaluation post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Market Drivers and Key Barriers

The COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown impositions have given rise to remote work, education as well as entertainment among people. The situation has boosted the use of the Internet, leading to augmented need for communication networks. More and more people are opting for streaming services, be it Disney+, HBO Now or Netflix, post SARS-CoV-2.

Following the COVID-19 impact on the market, leading companies have been focusing on bridging the communication gap between people as well as businesses. They are also trying to leverage the opportunity that has been birthed by the pandemic, which is the rising need for higher bandwidth among people.

Renowned Industry Contenders

Some of the renowned industry contenders listed in the MRFR study are Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), AT&T Inc. (US), Telus Corporation (Canada), Hrvatski Telekom (Croatia), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Cohere Technologies, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Swisscom (Switzerland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (US), Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN) (South Africa), Cellular South, Inc. (C Spire) (US), Arqiva (Hampshire), United States Cellular Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies (US), Telefónica (Spain), Orange SA (France), Verizon Communications Inc.

Segmental Review

Offering, territory and application are the key segments based on which the MRFR study of the market has been carried out in the report.

Offering-wise, the market sections are hardware as well as services. In the year 2018, the services segment clinched the leading position in the 5G fixed wireless access market and MRFR expects the segment to maintain its market position throughout the evaluation timeline.

The territory-based market segments can be semi-urban, rural and urban. It is projected that the semi-urban area can be the top segment, advancing at the fastest rate over the next few years.

The application areas of 5G FWA include commercial, residential, government and industrial. In the coming years, the commercial segment can acquire the highest progression rate while the residential segment can emerge as the leader in the global market.

Regional Insight

The geographical distribution of the 5G fixed wireless access industry comprises North America, Asia Pacific/APAC, Europe, and the rest of the world/RoW.

North America and Europe have clinched the leading and second-leading positions in the global market for 5G fixed wireless access technology, respectively.

The North American market is booming, thanks to the presence of a widespread and well-developed IT infrastructure, a large pool of renowned firms and the high availability of technically skilled workforce

