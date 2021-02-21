Global Forage Seeds Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Forage is a plant material that majorly includes plant leaves and stems, which are used for grazing livestock. Forage seeds are plants or other plant parts used for feeding poultry, livestock cattle, swine, and other animals. Forage seeds have numerous advantages, which include, increased

Market Overview:

Forage seeds are plants or plant parts such as leaves and stems, used for feeding poultry, livestock cattle, swine and other animals. Owing to various benefits such as increased crop yield, crop productivity and soil fertility, forage seeds are now gaining attention among the farmers. Also, forage seeds do not use synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, thus helps in improving the soil quality. Commonly available forage seeds in the market are alfalfa, maize, oats, clover, pearl millet, grasses and others.

Market Forecast:

Forage seeds are serving as a healthier alternative over the conventional feed owing to high vitamin and protein content. Furthermore, increasing awareness about livestock health and inclination towards the natural animal feed has boosted the demand for forage seeds in the global market. Additionally, economic benefits associated with these seeds cultivation such as, prevention of soil erosion and improvement of soil quality has allowed farmers to switch to forage cultivation

Increasing demand for food, beverage, and poultry industry is adding fuel to the growth of the global forage seeds market. Additionally, forage seeds used in feed formulation have added health benefits on livestock health associated with its consumption, which has uplifted the demand for forage seeds in the feed fodder industry over the assessment period. However, unwillingness of farmers to pay for high quality seeds, time consuming cultivation, along with the changing climatic and soil conditions is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 9.3% of forage seeds market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

Global Forage Seeds Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the forage seeds market followed by North America. In Europe, Germany and the U.K. are the major contributor of poultry products, which, in turn, boost the market growth in this region. Furthermore, availability of large grazing land for animals and cultivating land for fodder production is giving a push to the growth of the forage seeds market.

Moreover, increasing demand for organic food, dairy and poultry products in developing countries like the India and China are likely to boost the growth of forage seed market during the assessment period. Furthermore, government initiative for promoting use of forage seeds in animal feed is likely to raise the growth of forage seeds market.

Market Segmentation:

Forage Seeds Market is segmented on the basis of crop-type, livestock, and region.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global forage seeds market are: Monsanto Company (U.S.), DOW Agrosciences LLC (U.S.), Advanta Seeds Limited (India), Land O Lakes Inc. (U.S.), Barenbrug Holding B.V. (the Netherlands), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Allied Seed, LLC (U.S.), Northstar Seed Ltd. (Canada), Dynamic Seeds Ltd. (Thailand), and Ampac Seed Co. (U.S.), among others