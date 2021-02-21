Global Block Paving Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The block paving market 2020 is highly influenced by COVID-19 pandemic, states Market Research Future (MRFR). The global block paving market size across different geographies are studied to alter due to COVID-19 pandemic. Long-term impact of COVID-19 on key block paving market and short term effects of the prevailing issues are mentioned in the report by MRFR. The growing desirability of block paving for surfacing area can boost the expansion of the block paving market across the review period. Bricks used in block paving are fabricated of clay and concrete laid is in simple patterns to reflect the preference of users. This can prompt the expansion of the global block paving market across the review period.

Market Research Future states that increase in building and refurbishment activities can impel the block paving global market in the review period. Across the forecast period 2016 to 2022, the block paving market is likely to rise at a steady pace owing to the introduction of advanced technologies pertaining to modern construction. The report reveals various factors that can govern the rise of the block paving market across the projection period.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the global block paving market is based on end-use, material, and product. Materials based segments of the block paving market are building bricks, concrete, and clay. High utility of clay and concrete among all other materials can increase the revenue of the market. The end-use based segments of the block paving market are hardscaping, structural, siding, and fireplace among others. The Product based segments are glazed clay bricks, wall block, and pavers. The growing inclination for glazed clay bricks for infrastructures can increase the expansion of the block paving global market.

Regional Analysis

North America global block paving market is observed to be the largest market for block paving across the globe. In the U.S., the pressing demand for brick and block products in the residential sector can prompt the expansion of the regional market across the globe. In North America, the rise of the block paving market can be attributed to the presence of reputed block paving dealers in the region. In Europe, the constant investment in refurbishment and infrastructure developments can support the expansion of the block paving market in the near future. In Asia Pacific, the expansion of the block paving market is likely at a considerably high CAGR in the review period. APAC block paving market is expected to witness a sharp rise in its value due to increase in investments made by people in housing and infrastructure. The rise in the support of government for infrastructural developments can drive APAC block paving market. The need for residential areas and surfacing sidewalks, plus change in preferences of consumers are increasing growing prospects. The growing preference for block paving owing to rise of aesthetic appeal can boost the expansion of APAC block paving market in the years to come.

Key Players

Brett Landscaping & Building Products, Palmetto Corp, McBride Construction, Marshalls PLC, Premier Pavers and Stone, Tobermore Superior, Paving Superstore, Asphalt Inc., and Kilsaran International are some prominent competitors of the block paving market as per MRFR analysis. Competitive assessment on the market by MRFR supplemented by COVID-19 analysis and its short and long-term effect on the market are detailed in the report. These marketers and their marketing strategies are studied to deliver competition insights of the global block paving market that can aid investors make rational decisions to boost their business and gain global recognition.

