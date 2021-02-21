Global Micro-encapsulation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Micro-encapsulation is a process designed to reducing the size of particles while retaining its original value. The need for integration of food ingredients, enzymes, cells, and different materials on a smaller metric scale has brought the technology to the forefront. The Global Micro-Enca

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s extensive study reveals that the global micro-encapsulation market is expected to surge at an exceptional CAGR of 11.22%, surpassing the value of USD 212,761.2 million during the forecast period (2017-2023). Extensive use in various industries such as pharmaceutical healthcare products, food beverages, household personal care products to enhance product functionality fuels the market growth. The market players serve the urge to respond to these new opportunities by expanding their global presence and services. Moreover, shifting focus towards healthier lifestyle and changing dietary preference marks the market expansion in the region. The micro-encapsulation market will also note a dramatic growth on the back of growing food additives industry where it extensively used for the production process. Also, rising disposable income and strong economy have led to the surge in the market. Continuous product innovation also gives way to market growth.

However, high cost associated with the microencapsulation process may undermine the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand to enhance product functionality, increasing demand from agrochemicals sector, reduced application cost and growth in research and development activities are inevitably triggering the market growth in the coming years.

Micro-Encapsulation – Segmental Analysis

Global Micro-Encapsulation Market is segmented on the basis of technology, coating material, and application

By technology, the market is segmented on the basis of atomization, liposome entrapment, spray, and pan coating. The spray technology is leading the market and will sustain its position throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to thrive at a healthy CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period owing to low thermal damage caused to the product and increase in shelf-life leading to improved logistics.

By coating material, the market is segmented on the basis of polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, and resins. Among all the coating materials, lipids segment accounts for the maximum market share and will continue to lead throughout the forecast period. The segment is presumed to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 11.50% in the coming years.

Various applications in the global micro-encapsulation market are home and personal care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals healthcare and industrial chemical. Among these, the pharmaceuticals healthcare segment accounts for approximately 65.0% market share followed by personal care accounting for 9.4% of the global micro-encapsulation market.

Regional Outlook

By region, the global micro-encapsulation market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa.

Globally the North American region has the upper hand and dominates the global market. The region is projected to surge at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period. The growing awareness along with demand for fortified food products, growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for numerous applications, and the advent of new technologies have driven the market growth in the region.

MRFR notes that Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the region, China holds the major market share and will reach valuation of USD 1,042.5 million during the assessment period. The regional market has picked up immense speed since the demand from the food beverages industry has quadrupled in the past few years. The other factors triggering the market growth are emerging economies, technological advancements, and rapid industrialization.

The Europe region also represents a noteworthy market share on account of reduced labor price combined with the high development of pharmaceutical, food processing, and detergent cleaners industry. Moreover, expanding utilization of electronic display equipment such as mobile phones, and tablets could potentially build the use of electronic inks further driving the market development in the region. Adding to this is the growing prominence of functional foods along with the positive market viewpoint of cutting-edge phase change materials (PCM) would spur the demand of microencapsulation in Europe.

Micro-encapsulation Market – Competitive Dashboard

The key players in the global micro-encapsulation market include Symrise AG (Germany), Balchem Corp. (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany) and LycoRed Ltd. (Israel) and others.

Key Players

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), LycoRed Ltd. (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), Encapsys, LLC (U.S.), International Flavors Fragrance, Inc. (U.S.), Symrise AG (Germany), Balchem Corp. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and Givaudan SA (Switzerland)