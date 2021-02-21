Global AIR CARGO & FREIGHT LOGISTICS Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Air Cargo & Freight Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Bollore Group SDV

Cathay Pacific Airlines

CEVA Logistics

China Airlines

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Expeditors International

FedExoration

Korean Airlines

Kuehne + Nagel International

Deutsche Lufthansa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic

International

Market segment by Application, split into

Food

Industrial Materials

Equipment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Cargo & Freight Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Cargo & Freight Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

