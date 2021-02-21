Global Antivirus & Security Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2022

This report splits Antivirus & Security Software by Price, by Function. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Antivirus & Security Software industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Major Companies of Antivirus & Security Software
Symantec(US)
McAfee(US)
Trend(US)
Bitdefender(Romania)
Kaspersky(Russia)
Webroot(US)
Sonicwall(US)
ESET(Slovak Republic)
Panda(Spain)
AVG(Czech Republic)
ThreatTrack Security(US)
Avanquest(France)
Intego(US)
Avast(Czech Republic)
BullGuard(UK)
RISING(China)
Micropoint(China)
JIANGMIN(China)
G DATA(Germany)
Kingsoft(China)
Qihoo(China)
Tencent(China)
Baidu(China)
Fygsoft(China)
Avira(Germany)
Comodo(US)
Microsoft(US)
F-Secure(Finland)
NormanASA(Norway)
CAAntivirus(US)
Fortinet(US)
Barracuda(US)
Watchguard(US)
Malwarebytes(US)
Emsisoft(Austria)
Iolo technologies(US)
VIPRE(US)
Laplink(US)
Cyber alert(US)
Huorong Security(China)
Main Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Main Product Type
Antivirus & Security Software Market, by Price
$0.01 to $5
$5 to $20
$20 to $50
$50 to $150
$150 & Above
Antivirus & Security Software Market, by Function
Antivirus
Internet Security
Others
Main Applications
Household
Commercial
