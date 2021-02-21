Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder market is segmented into
Emulsifier
Thickening
Anti-Caking
Stabilizer
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder Market: Regional Analysis
The Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Glycerol Monostearate(GMS) Powder market include:
BASF SE
Nouryon
Volkem Chemical LLP
Croda International
Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
Alpha Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Marathwada Chemicals
Gujarat Amines
Liberty Chemicals
- M. CHEMICALS
Maher Chemical Industries
Acm Chemicals
Jeevika Yugchem Private Limited
Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd
Corbion
Dupont
Schulman
Arkema
Evonik Industries
Solvay
