Global PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Thermofisher
Illumine
Paragon Genomics
Roche
Qiagen
Bioo Scientific
Agilent
Pillar Biosciences
LC-Bio Technologies (Hangzhou) CO. LTD.
iGen Technologies
Burning Rock
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biomarker Discovery
Blood Sample Testig
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Academics/Research Institutions
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
