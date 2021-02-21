Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM

ARROW ELECTRONICS

DELL

SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTIONS

IRON MOUNTAIN

APTO SOLUTION

TBS INDUSTRIES

ITRENEW

TES-AMM (SINGAPORE) PTE

LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL

CLOUDBLUE TECHNOLOGIES

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

Market segment by Application, split into

Education Authorities

The Medical Industry

Aerospace Defense

Public Sector, Government Offices

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

