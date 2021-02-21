Global Iris Recognition Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Iris Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Iris Recognition development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

3M

IRIS ID

IRITECH

BIOENABLE TECHNOLOGIES

SRI INTERNATIONAL

SAFRAN

SMARTMATIC

IRISGUARD

CROSSMATCH TECHNOLOGIES

EYELOCK

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Military, defense

medical

Banking, finance

Consumer electronics

Administration of travel and national entry and exit

The car

other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Iris Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Iris Recognition development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Iris Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

