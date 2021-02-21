Global IoT Telecom Services Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global IoT Telecom Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Telecom Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

ERICSSON

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

AERIS

CHINA MOBILE

VODAFONE GROUP

T-MOBILE USA

SPRINT

SWISSCOM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cellular

LPWAN

NB-IoT

RF-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Production, Automation

Vehicle On-Board Information System

Transportation, Logistics Tracking, And Traffic Management

Energy, Utilities

Intelligent Medical Care

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Telecom Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Telecom Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Telecom Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

