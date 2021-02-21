Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market is segmented into

VA (Approximately up to 4%)

VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

VA (Greater than 40%)

Segment by Application

Hot melt adhesives

Biomedical Engineering

Equipment for Various Sports

Coatings Formulation

Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market: Regional Analysis

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market include:

DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel)

Eastman Chemical

Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)

Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)

Honeywell(A-C)

Huntsman Corporation

ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO)

Innospec(FLEXAREN)

LATI(LATISTAT)

LG Chemical(SEETEC)

LyondellBasell(Lupolen)

Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva)

Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex)

Polyram(BondyRam)

Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC)

Silon(Tabond)

Teknor Apex Company(Telcar)

Total Atofina(EVA)

Bamberger Polymer

Celanese Corporation(Ateva)

Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS)

Addcomp(ADD-MAX)

Arkema Group(Evatane)

Armacell(OleTex)

Borealis(Low Sulfur)

Bostik

Braskem

Diamond and Network Polymers

