Global Organic Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview

As organic electronic items incur the low cost of production and are nominally priced, their market is growing. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global organic electronics market that predicts growth for this market during the forecast period between 2016 and 2027.

Observing the market structure, this report estimates the future growth potential of the market. It evaluates the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market. This report also covers insights on the major countries/regions in which this market is flourishing.

The key drivers aiding the market growth include growing consumption of electronic goods, increasing investment by market players in the production of organic electronic items, and rise in disposable income of consumers. However, factors like the presence of competent technology and technical limitation can hinder the growth of Organic Electronics Market.

Key Players

The major key players in the global organic electronics market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), AU Optronics Corporation(Taiwan), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer Material Science AG (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Fujifilm Dimatix (USA), Merck Kgaa (Germany), Novaled (Germany), Samsung Display (South Korea), and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (USA).

Organic Electronics Market – Segmentation

The global organic electronics market has been segmented on the basis of application, components, materials, and lastly region. As per application-based segmentation, this market has been segmented into displays, memory devices, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting, photovoltaic cells, solar batteries, and others. The components-based segmentation segments the market into active components and passive components. Based on materials, the market has been segmented into conductors, dielectric, electrochromic, and luminescent materials among others.

Organic Electronics Market – Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global organic electronics market segments the market into continent-based regional markets known as The Americas (North America & Latin America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Americas is the largest regional market segment among all regional markets, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period. Among the Americas, North America is a greater market as it has more technological advancement, more purchasing power of consumers, and many key players of the market in this region are based in the United States of America (USA), the biggest economy in this region. Another important country-based market in this region is Canada. Therefore, even without Latin America, North America alone carries the potential of emerging as the largest market. Latin America is a significant market, but technologically, it is not as advanced as North America. In Latin America, the strongest economies that have the potential to emerge as strong markets are Argentina and Brazil.

According to the report, the Europe market is also expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. In Western Europe, the primary country-based markets are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Western Europe. The report also predicts growth for the Asia Pacific market as the industrialization of this region is increasing. And the high density of population in countries like China and India present a readymade market for many products and services. Other important country-based markets in this region are Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

