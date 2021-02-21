Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is expected to reach USD 4364.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 35.64% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Over the last decade, there have been rapid developments in the millimeter wave technology. Millimeter wave is an extremely high-frequency band spectrum that lies between 30 gigahertz (GHz) and 300 GHz with a short wavelength that ranges from 10 millimeters to 1 millimeter. Owing to its several benefits, such as high frequency, higher resolution, and low interference it is widely used for applications such as the transmission of large volumes of computer data, cellular communications, and radar transmissions.

Key Players

The key players of global millimeter wave technology market are Millivision Technologies (US), Vubiq Networks, Inc. (US), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Fastback Networks (US), NEC Corporation. (Japan), Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India), E-Band Communications, LLC (US), Farran Technology Ltd (Ireland), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), Millimeter Wave Products, Inc. (US), BridgeWave Communications, Inc. (US), SAGE Millimeter, Inc. (US), and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US).

Millimeter Wave Technology Market – Segmentation

The global Millimeter Wave Technology Market has been segmented based on product, component, license type, frequency band, end user, and region.

On the basis of component, the market has been classified as antennas and waveguide components, radio and rf components, sensors and controls, frequency meters, networking and communication components, imaging components, and transceivers. The radio and RF segment was the largest sub-segment valued at USD 144.2 in 2018; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Antennas operate by capturing radio waves and converting them into electrical signals and vice versa. Millimeter wave antennas are used for various applications such as short-range communication, mm-wave mobile communication, 5G cellular networks, and sensor and imaging systems. Radio Frequency (RF) components include amplifiers, controllers, diodes, transistor, filters, and transceivers. The sensor can detect physical parameters, such as heat, light, and pressure, and convert them into electrical signals.

