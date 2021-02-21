Global Smart Factory Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Scenario

The inclusion of robots to reduce the strain of manual labor on humans is expected to incentivize the growth of the smart factory in 2020. The semiconductor and electronics industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. An 11.7% CAGR is predicted to provide the impetus for market growth in the forecast period.

The progress in the sensor technologies is estimated to open up new areas for the expansion of the Smart Factory Market. The improvement in the adoption of robots in industries is expected further to stimulate the progress of the smart factory market. The attractiveness of the internet of things (IoT) is predicted to unlock favorable growth opportunities in the market.

Key Players:

The central contenders in the smart factory market are ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric Company (GE), Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Atos SE, Cognex Corporation and Ubisense to name a few.

