Global Document Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest research on the Document Management System Industry 2020 indicates towards its significant growth prospects during the review period (2018 to 2023).

Primary Drivers and Top Challenges

Unorganized or unstructured content makes it challenging for large-sized organizations to gather business-related information and use it efficiently in a short period. Therefore, a document management system or DMS is deployed significantly across enterprises, in order to tackle these issues. At present, the Document Management System Industry is driven by the mounting need to boost the efficiency of the overall workplace. Advanced technologies along with effective execution of DMS can gradually lead to elimination of the conventional concept of paper files, leading to more business growth in the near future.

The rising focus on holding on to historical records of the company, combined with the soaring adoption of paperless solutions, has been notable growth boosters in the market. Cloud-based computing solutions are considered to be significant enablers that can help the Document Management System Industry size expand in the approaching period.

In the healthcare sector, open source tools have gained immense prominence, prompting the practitioners to make extensive use of open-source technologies to establish a DMS. Also, AI and Big Data are touted to revolutionize the healthcare industry in the very near future. Many of the companies are integrating these next-gen technologies in the RPA platform to enhance the efficiency of patient care, while bringing down the chances of administrative errors. To illustrate, in September 2019, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust started using IMMJ Systems Mediviewer, which is an electronic document management system or EDMS. EDMS helps hospitals index, archive and scan the paper medical records, in addition to accessing these records using a user interface.

Key Players:

Important market players have been included in MRFR’s assessment of the competitive landscape of the document management system global market; these include Agiloft, HP, SpringCM, OpenText Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Alfresco Softwre Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, eFile Cabinet Inc., Canon Inc., Asite, Hyland Software Inc., and Ricoh Company Ltd. The market is highly competitive, and the use of cloud technology is expected to be highly conducive to the entry of startups. Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations and product launches are among the leading growth strategies adopted by prominent market players.

Market Segmentation

The global document management system market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size, and end-user. Based on deployment, the document management system market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end-users, the document management system market is segmented into healthcare, retail, education, and BFSI.

Regional Analysis

The global document management system market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to register the highest market growth for document management systems owing to a concentrated number of dynamic market players present in the region. Further, high product innovation is being carried out by these market players in the region, hence, contributing significantly to the growth of document management system market in North America. The U.S. and Canada are projected to have a high affinity and adoption of cutting-edge IT technology, further promoting advancements in the document management system market. Additionally, well-established data-centric sectors in North America are adopting document management systems to optimize operations relating to the management of large amounts of data.

The APAC is estimated to showcase significant growth owing to rapid growth in the economic conditions. A high number of emerging economies situated in the region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are burgeoning the adoption of digitization of operations, hence, driving the document management system market exponentially. Further, a rapid increase in the disposable income has led to a rise in the demand for products and services from numerous end-user industries, creating a need for optimization of document management.

