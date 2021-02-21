Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2019

Organic sanitary napkins are made from organic raw materials. They do not contain any synthetic or chemical-based raw materials. Based on their level of absorbency, organic sanitary napkins are classified into organic menstrual pads and organic pantyliners.

The use of hazardous chemicals and raw materials in sanitary napkins, along with associated side effects and safety issues, has propelled the interest of female population toward organic sanitary napkins. These napkins are manufactured by using organic materials and protects the women against skin rashes, cervical cancer, toxic shock syndrome, irritation, and itching. Several companies are focusing on innovations to create products with high absorption capability. Factors like superabsorbent fiber technology, the introduction of organic products, and absence of chemicals are likely to attract consumers toward organic sanitary napkins.

The global Organic Sanitary Napkins market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Sanitary Napkins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Sanitary Napkins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Organic Sanitary Napkins in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Organic Sanitary Napkins manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm

Kao

Kimberly-Clark

C-Bons

Bodywise

The Honest Company

Corman

Maxim

NatraTouch

Armada & Lady Anion

Everteen

Playtex Products

Seventh Generation

Ontex International

My Bella Flor

First Quality Enterprises

Fujian Hengan Group

Vivanion

Cotton High Tech

Kingdom Healthcare Holdings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Organic Pantyliners

Organic Menstrual Pads

Other

Segment by Application

Retail Outlets

Online Stores

