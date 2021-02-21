Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Summary

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the IaaS market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the IaaS industry.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service, commonly referred to as simply “IaaS,” is a form of cloud computing that delivers fundamental compute, network, and storage resources to consumers on-demand, over the internet.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the IaaS YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 26.3% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 52.3 billion in 2020 from US$ 41.4 billion in 2019. The market size of IaaS will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Cloud computing has many advantages, and its acceptance on the demand side is also high. On the other hand, the penetration rate of China and even the global cloud computing industry is still very low. According to IDC data, the current global cloud computing penetration rate is still less than 10%. As a part of cloud computing, IaaS has great development prospects in the future.

According to information from the Institute of Information Technology, the size of China’s cloud market reached 96.28 billion yuan in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 39.2%. Among them, the scale of public cloud is US $ 6.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 65.2%. IaaS accounts for 62% of China’s public cloud market. The size of the Chinese IaaS market reached US $ 3.9 billion in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 81%,

According to the latest data from Gartner, the global public cloud computing market reached US $ 13.63 billion in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 23%. The IaaS market size was US $ 3.25 billion, a year-on-year increase of 28.5%. The overall share of IaaS in cloud computing increased from 22.3% in 2016 to 23.8% in 2018.

Generally speaking,consumers can obtain services from the complete computer infrastructure through the Internet. Such services are called infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Internet-based services such as storage and databases are part of IaaS. Other types of services on the Internet include Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). PaaS provides complete or partial application development that users can access, and SaaS provides complete ready-to-use applications, such as managing enterprise resources via the Internet. It is not difficult to see that IaaS is the cornerstone of cloud computing and the most basic requirement for cloud computing.

The IaaS business model is rental infrastructure. That is, the lease is the lowest-level infrastructure layer of cloud computing. After purchasing IaaS services, consumers only need to complete the construction and installation of the platform software layer and application software layer.

The concentration of IaaS industry is relatively high, CR8> 70%, and the global public cloud IaaS market is highly oligopolistic. In 2018, the top three global service providers accounted for more than 50% of the market share, of which Amazon Web Services ranked first in the world, with a global share of 47.8%; Microsoft ranked second in the world, accounting for 15.5%, and Chinese company Alibaba Group ranked Ranked third in the world. The top ten Chinese companies on the list include Tecent, China Telecom and Kingsoft.

CR3 = 58.5% in the Chinese market, showing an oligopolistic competition pattern. According to the latest data from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology in May 2019:

Alibaba Group, China Telecom, and Tecent occupy the top three in China’s public cloud IaaS market (total 58.5% market share), with market shares of 36.0%, 11.6%, and 10.9%, respectively. They are in the first echelon of China’s public cloud IaaS market.

Sinnet, UCloud and Kingsoft do not have a large market share difference. The three have a total market share of 12.4%, and are in the second echelon of the Chinese public cloud IaaS market.

Other service providers are in the third echelon of the domestic public cloud IaaS market.

In 2017 and 2018, the growth rate of China’s IaaS market was 70% and 82%, respectively. In 2014, China’s share of the global public cloud IaaS market accounted for 6.3%, and in 2018, China’s share of the global public cloud IaaS market accounted for 12.9%, which was twice that of 2014.

IaaS customers are mainly games, and the game statistics and video market account for 38.5% of the overall scale of IaaS. In 2020, COVID-19 erupts around the world, people are isolated at home, games and videos become the main source of entertainment, and downstream demand for IaaS will increase.

This report focuses on the global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Rackspace

Fujitsu

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

Vmware

Computer Sciences

Virtustream

CenturyLink

Datapipe

Joyent

Dimension Data

Interoute Communications

Hewlett-Packard

Google

Verizon Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

Application hosting as a service

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

