Global Small Cell Networks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2019-2025

Small cells are low-powered cellular radio access nodes that operate in licensed and unlicensed spectrum that have a range of 10 meters to a few kilometers. They are “small” compared to a mobile macrocell, partly because they have a shorter range and partly because they typically handle fewer concurrent calls or sessions. They make best use of available spectrum by re-using the same frequencies many times within a geographical area. Fewer new macrocell sites are being built, with larger numbers of small cells recognised as an important method of increasing cellular network capacity, quality and resilience with a growing focus using LTE Advanced.
Driven by activity in China and India, Asia-Pacific led all regions in service provider small cell units, with 56 percent in 2017; the remainder of the bulk of small cell rollout activity was in Canada, Japan and the US
In 2018, the global Small Cell Networks market size was 1430 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Small Cell Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Small Cell Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Ericsson
Huawei
Nokia
ZTE
NEC
Broadcom
HPE
Alpha Networks
Gemtek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Femtocell
Picocell
Microcell
Metrocell
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Retail
Education
Energy and power
Banking, financial services, and insurance
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Small Cell Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Small Cell Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small Cell Networks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.