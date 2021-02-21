Global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on the global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Babcock Cavendish Nuclear

James Fisher & Sons PLC

NorthStar Group Services Inc.

Fluor Corporation

GE Hitachi Nuclear Services

Studsvik AB

WS Atkins PLC

Enercon Services Inc.

Areva S.A.

AECOM

Bechtel Group Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pressurized Water Reactor Decommissioning

Boiling Water Reactor Decommissioning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 100 MW

100 – 1000 MW

Above 1000 MW

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

