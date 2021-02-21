Global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on the global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Babcock Cavendish Nuclear
James Fisher & Sons PLC
NorthStar Group Services Inc.
Fluor Corporation
GE Hitachi Nuclear Services
Studsvik AB
WS Atkins PLC
Enercon Services Inc.
Areva S.A.
AECOM
Bechtel Group Inc.
Westinghouse Electric Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pressurized Water Reactor Decommissioning
Boiling Water Reactor Decommissioning
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 100 MW
100 – 1000 MW
Above 1000 MW
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nuclear Facility Decommissioning Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.