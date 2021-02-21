Global E-Compass Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global E-Compass market is valued at US$ 10930 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 19620 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on E-Compass volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Compass market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the E-Compass market is segmented into

Fluxgate

Hall-Effect

Magneto resistive

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Surveying

Others

Global E-Compass Market: Regional Analysis

The E-Compass market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the E-Compass market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global E-Compass Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global E-Compass market include:

Aichi Steel Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ST Microelectronics

Magnachip Semiconductor

Invensense Inc.

Memsic Inc.

Oceanserver Technologies Inc.

PNI Sensors Corporation

Truenorth Technologies Ltd.

Mcube Inc.

