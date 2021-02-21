Global Environmental Sensor Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Overview

Market Research Future attempts to propose an accurate COVID-19 analysis of the global environmental sensor market, keeping in view market forecasts until 2018–2023. During this period, the market opportune to garner at a growth rate of 10.21% (CAGR) and expects to reach a valuation of USD 1.99 Billion from previous valuation (USD 1.13 billion in 2017).

Top Grossing Factors

The global Environmental Sensor Market during COVID-19 breakthrough is estimated to experience significant growth over the estimated period owing to the factors such as technological advancement and innovative engineering of individual sensors. The growing demand of the sensors is also witnessed from industrial as well as the agriculture sector, which is projected to impact market growth post COVID 19 pandemic positively.

MRFR estimate that the key trends such as real time sensing capabilities, sensor miniaturization down to the nanoscale, wireless network operation, surged sensibility and rapid processing in the market are making it more stable than ever. With this, the growing demand for intelligent detection and communication systems for agricultural, monitoring, and control, environmental, and industrial applications are ahead to expect a put a positive impact on the market growth over the next six years.

Moving forward, the study also casts light on the fact that environmental sensing technology finds usage in diverse applications such as forest fire detection, greenhouse gas, air pollution monitoring, and landslide detection (GHG) monitoring, and more. To add in this, temperature and humidity air quality control are the most adopted environmental sensors, which is mainly found by various end-use industries such as greenhouse gas emission and monitoring, ambient gas monitoring, and water quality monitoring. Thus, the market for the environmental sensor is expected to proliferate especially after the long-term impact of COVID-19.

