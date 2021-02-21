Covid-19 Impact on Essential Oil and Aromatherapy Marke Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Insight

Essential oil is a concentrated volatile aromatic oil derived from plants and animal sources. Aromatherapy is the use of essential oils and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. Growing Awareness and Use as Complimentary Therapy Is the Prime Determinant of the Market Aromatherapy is offered alongside standard treatment for a variety of diseases such as

pain management in labor, anxiety, short-term memory, relaxation, hair loss, and eczema-induced itching, post-operative nausea and vomiting, behaviors management in dementia, and symptom relief in cancer.

Growing awareness and psychometric changes resulting in increasing popularity of aromatherapy to promote psychological well-being, relaxation therapy in psychological disorders and as a symptomatic treatment in ailments such as digestive problems, common cold, cough, burns, acne, and others. Growing Acceptance of Cosmetics Led by Skin Treatments Is a Prime Determinant of the

Market. Rising adoption of cosmetics and unconventional alternative medicine has resulted in market growth. Increasing adoption of aromatherapy for skin treatments coupled with the rising income of women has a positive impact on its market. Covid-19 Impact on Essential Oil and Aromatherapy Market is being increasingly used for insomnia, menstrual problems, acne and others. Low side effects are another driver of the market.

Top Key Players

The prominent players profiled in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Essential Oil and Aromatherapy Market is Young Living Essential Oils (U.S.), G Baldwin & Co (U.K.), Mountain Rose Herbs (U.S.), RYOHIN KEIKAKU Co., Ltd. (Japan) Rocky Mountains Oil (U.S.), DOTERRA (U.S.) and THANN (U.S.)

Segments

Global Covid-19 Impact on Essential Oil and Aromatherapy Market is segmented by product type, application, flavors and regions so that the reader will have a better understanding of the market.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into blended oils, essential oils, carrier oils and others. Essential oils account for the most significant share of the market due to their high value.

Based on the flavors, Covid-19 Impact on Essential Oil and Aromatherapy Market is segmented into fruits, flowers, herbs, spices others. Fruits based flavors account for the most significant share of the market.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, medical, personal care (cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, others), homecare, spa & wellness products, and others. Personal care segment accounts for the significant market share.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the significant share of the global Essential Oil and Aromatherapy Market, followed by Europe. The U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Netherlands are the major importers of essential oil & aromatherapy owing to demand for relaxation therapy and spa’s and wellness centers.

The developing regions of Asia Pacific, especially China and India are the major exporters of essential oil & aromatherapy. The Middle East and Africa is dominated by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

