Packaged Pretzels Market, Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Forecast

Global Packaged Pretzels Market Size is projected to be valued at USD 2,498.94 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2026. Pretzels are a crisp and brittle baked snack food made from flour dough. They are usually twisted knot in shape, however, are also available in other shapes such as sticks and rods.

The demand for packaged pretzels is increasing with increasing demand for baked products. The convenience, nutritional profile associated with them, and accessibility are some of the major factors that are pulling the market towards development. Furthermore, packaged pretzels are inexpensive and easily available to consumers belonging to all social-economical group. Also, product innovations by manufacturers are expected to drive the demand for packaged pretzels during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. introduced gluten-free hot buffalo wing pretzel pieces.

Market USP

Innovation in product flavors

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Growing demand for gluten-free products: Gluten is a group of proteins present in various cereal grains such as wheat, barley, rye, and oats. Consumption of gluten by people with celiac disease results in diarrhea, bloating, and weight loss as the immune system attacks the small intestine as a defense mechanism. Whereas, people having gluten sensitivity, but do not suffer from celiac disease, experience abdominal pain, or other mild symptoms upon gluten consumption. Thus, the demand for gluten-free products is increasing due to the rising number of people who voluntarily avoid or limit their gluten consumption. This shift in consumption patterns has created an opportunity for gluten-free packaged pretzels manufacturers.

Non-Store-Based Distribution Channels Gaining Popularity Across the Globe: The non-store-based segment is projected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The segment includes e-commerce, wherein manufacturers distribute packaged pretzels through various online shopping sites and/or their websites. Companies face difficulties in reaching consumers in different parts of the globe through brick-and-mortar stores. Thus, e-commerce channels enable companies to cater to the consumers’ needs and expand brand presence.

Segmentation

By Shape

Twists : This segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The wide availability of products among various manufacturers is anticipated to drive the demand for twists shaped packaged pretzels among consumers.

: This segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The wide availability of products among various manufacturers is anticipated to drive the demand for twists shaped packaged pretzels among consumers. Minis

Sticks

Others

By Category

Gluten-Free : This segment accounted for the lower market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the gluten-free segment can be attributed to the increasing number of consumers with celiac diseases across the globe. Furthermore, the rising incidences of obesity, diabetes, and other diagnosed food intolerances are propelling the demand for gluten-free products, including gluten-free packaged pretzels.

: This segment accounted for the lower market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the gluten-free segment can be attributed to the increasing number of consumers with celiac diseases across the globe. Furthermore, the rising incidences of obesity, diabetes, and other diagnosed food intolerances are propelling the demand for gluten-free products, including gluten-free packaged pretzels. https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2290540/global-best-smart-stadiums-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026/ Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based : The store-based segment has been further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment is expected to be the largest as these channels account for the maximum sales of packaged pretzels. Convenience stores also play a significant role in the distribution of packaged pretzels.

: The store-based segment has been further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment is expected to be the largest as these channels account for the maximum sales of packaged pretzels. Convenience stores also play a significant role in the distribution of packaged pretzels. Non-Store-Based

By Region

North America : North America dominated the global packaged pretzels market in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The consumer inclination toward intermediate snacking is anticipated to boost the demand for the packaged pretzels market. Moreover, expanding the food industry and a wide variety of products by various manufacturers is further propelling the growth of the packaged pretzels market.

: North America dominated the global packaged pretzels market in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The consumer inclination toward intermediate snacking is anticipated to boost the demand for the packaged pretzels market. Moreover, expanding the food industry and a wide variety of products by various manufacturers is further propelling the growth of the packaged pretzels market. Europe

Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The significant factors for the rising demand for packaged pretzels are the increasingly hectic lifestyles of the consumers, coupled with the popularity of convenient food products in the emerging economies.

: Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The significant factors for the rising demand for packaged pretzels are the increasingly hectic lifestyles of the consumers, coupled with the popularity of convenient food products in the emerging economies. Rest of the World

Key Players

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

Auntie Anne’s, Inc. (US)

PepsiCo (US)

Herr Foods Inc.(UK)

J&J SNACK FOODS CORP (US)

Mars, Incorporated (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Pretzels (US)

Pretzels, Inc. (US)

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (US)

