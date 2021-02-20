Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2894836/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2017-2025/https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2894836/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2017-2025/

Scope of the Report:

Of the major suppliers of power semiconductor switches, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2016. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.54% of the Global power semiconductor switches sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.37% including ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1198686/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2017-2025/https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1198686/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2017-2025/

In this study, the market for power semiconductor switches divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.71%. In the Americas, total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.81 %. The market in China power semiconductor switches accounted for 42.40%, in Japan 10.03%, and in the Rest of Asia 22.05%.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1689581/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-research-report-2017-2025/https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1689581/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-research-report-2017-2025/

The world’s largest application of power semiconductor switches is in the automotive sector, accounted for 27.79%, followed by Industrial & Power with 23.49%, consumer electronics with 22.30% and Computing & Communications with 21.04%.

The worldwide market for Power Semiconductor Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 7330 million US$ in 2024, from 5360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Power Semiconductor Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2182152/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2025/https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2182152/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2025/

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Sanken

Nexperia

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Microsemi

Semikron Inc

IXYS

ABB Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power MOSFETs

IGBTs

Bipolar Power Transistors

Thyristors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Semiconductor Switches product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Semiconductor Switches, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Semiconductor Switches in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Power Semiconductor Switches competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Power Semiconductor Switches breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2857393/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2017-2025/https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2857393/covid-19-outbreak-global-mushroom-industry-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2017-2025/

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Power Semiconductor Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Semiconductor Switches sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

https://thedailychronicle.in/