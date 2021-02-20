Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact

Research Scope

This report researches the worldwide Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, sales channels, distributors.

Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market size will increase to xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Global Major Manufacturers of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Breakdown Data, including:

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries Limited

JFE Chemical

OCI

Koppers

Baoshun

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

POSCO

Sunlight Coking

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangxi Black Cat

Ansteel

Global Sales Breakdown Data of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) by Type basis, including:

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar

Global Consumption Breakdown Data of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) by Application, including:

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil

Others

Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region, including:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

China Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Reporting Period

Historia Year 2014-2019

Base Year 2019

Estimated Year 2019E

Forecast Year 2020F-2025F

Chapters Follows:

Chapter 1: describing Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) product scope, industry environment, market trends, market influence factor and market risks, marketing strategy to increase market position.

Chapter 2: describing Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) competitive situation, and position in the world.

Chapter 3: describing the top player of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market size and global market share of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) from 2017 to 2019.

Chapter 4: describing North America Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2), with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 5: describing Europe Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2), with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 6: describing Asia-Pacific Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2), with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 7: describing South America Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2), with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 8: describing Middle East & Africa Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2), with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 9: describing Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) breakdown data by type, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10: describing Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) breakdown data by application, from 2014 to 2019; and Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Downstream Customers Analysis.

Chapter 11: describing Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market dynamics and channel analysis.

Chapter 12: describing Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market forecast, by regions, type and application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13: describing Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) research findings and conclusion.

