Global Online Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2023

Market Overview

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that over the review period, the global market 2020 is poised to increase significantly, ensuring substantial market valuation and a healthy CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for treatment of water and wastewater is the primary factor driving market growth. With growing concerns about the health hazards and ecological impacts of organic pollutants, chemicals, and by-products of decontamination in water and wastewater supply, governments across various economies have introduced many pollution standards that are driving the rising demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. For example , the European Union (EU) has reorganized its dominant oversight policies and introduced new principles to control wastewater production and facilitate recycling and reuse. Lack of freshwater resources to meet growing population requirements is driving TOC analyzer growth. In addition , high demand from various end-use industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is a major driving factor for market growth.

Segmental Analysis

global online TOC analyzer market is segmented into technology, application, and end-user.

The sector was divided into wastewater treatment and non-wastewater treatment, depending on end-user. Wastewater treatment accounted for 62.84 percent of the largest market share in 2016, with a market valuation of USD 332.0 million and is predicted to see the highest CAGR of 5.81 percent over the projected period. The market was segmented by technology into ultraviolet oxidation, UV persulfate oxidation, and high-temperature combustion. The high-temperature combustion segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.35 percent in 2016, at a market value of USD 239.6 million and is forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 6.13 percent over the forecast period. The market was segmented by application into river water, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, chemicals, semiconductors, rainwater, and others. The River Water segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016, with a market valuation of USD 135.3 million and is slated to experience a CAGR of 6.06 percent over the forecast period.

Regional Assessment

The global Online Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market geographic overview was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

On the basis of the region, Americas led the total online market for organic carbon analyzers in 2016 by 32.0 percent, with a market value of USD 169.0 million, and is slated to witness a CAGR of 5.62 percent during the forecast period. The US accounted for the region’s biggest market share. Canada is another major TOC analyzer market and is expected to witness a 4.44 per cent CAGR over the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest organic carbon analyser market region on-line. Strengthening policy environmental and industrial water and wastewater treatment regulations in countries like Germany and the UK are factors driving growth in the TOC analyzer market in the world. Germany holds the largest share on the TOC analyzer market in Europe. The pharmaceutical industry has seen development in the last few years with its domestic pharmaceutical industry comprising of companies such as Bayer, BASF and Hoechst. In addition, Germany is growing especially in plant breeding and agrochemicals, making it an important destination for the market of TOC analyzers, in terms of growth.

Asia Pacific region has considerable potential for the TOC analyzer market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Water contamination is one of the major problems in the Asia Pacific region, mainly due to increased environmental degradation, high soil erosion, occasional flooding and increased levels of pollution in India , China and Japan. There is a decrease in the availability of clean water, thus driving demand for water treatment in these countries, which ultimately increases demand for TOC analysers.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Hach Company (U.S.), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), SUEZ (France), Comet Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), LAR Process Analyzers AG (Germany), Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH (Germany), Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering Co., Ltd. (China), and Analytik Jena AG(Germany).

