Global Graves’ disease Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The Graves‘disease market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). Graves’ disease is an immune system disorder which results in hyperthyroidism. It is the problem that causes the thyroid gland to overproduce thyroid hormones. There are various types of treatments available in the market for diagnosis of this disease such as anti-thyroid medication, Radioactive iodine therapy, and surgeries. The global Grave’s disease market has been growing significantly due to various factors consist of increasing prevalence of thyroid disorder which is the reason for higher pool of patient suffering from Graves’ disease. Technological advancement in the field of Graves’ disease market has led to the innovations and introduction of various treatments such as radioactive iodine, and thionamides which helps for the emerging growth of the segment. Availability of generic drugs and favourable reimbursement policies also drive the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness across the globe, deteriorating lifestyle due to consumption of alcohol and smoking, and rising thyroid tumors creates the future opportunity and will further boost the market growth. However, there are various factors acting as the barriers for this market which includes cost associated with the treatment and lack of professionals available in the rural areas.

Global Graves’ disease market can be segmented on the basis of diagnosis and treatment. Based on the diagnosis, the market can be bifurcated as ultrasound, imaging test, Radioactive Iodine Uptake and blood sample. On the basis of treatment, the market is diversified as anti-thyroid medication, radioactive iodine therapy and surgery. Among treatment, anti-thyroid medication is expected to hold the largest share due to its property of being the least non-invasive treatment.

Taking into consideration the geographical region the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America dominates the market with its capability of advanced technology which provides various treatments options, and high healthcare spending. Europe has the significant coverage of the market share due to the presence of opportunities for the growth. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market segment due to rapid developing technologies, increasing awareness among people and rising prevalence of Graves’ disease.

The major key companies contributing in the global market includes Allergan plc, Apitope Technology Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Sanofi Genzyme. The companies are coming with innovative and improved products and equipments for the treatment and diagnosis of the disease. Avalon Ventures in September 2014 collaborated with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the launch of two biotech companies Thyritope Biosciences, Inc. and Silarus Therapeutics, Inc. Thyritope Biosciences is now engaged in developing therapeutics for targeting thyroid stimulating auto-antibodies, which are the causative drivers of Graves’ hyperthyroidism and Graves’ orbitopathy.

Research Methodology

The market study of Graves’ disease market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as American Thyroid Association, and others.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, research and development companies, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms and vehicle segment.

Market Segmentation:

Global Graves’ disease market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Graves disease market Research and Analysis, By Diagnosis Global Graves disease market Research and Analysis, By Treatment Global Graves disease market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of global Graves disease market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Graves disease market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Graves disease market.

Companies Mentioned 1. ABBVIE INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC. ALLERGAN PLC APITOPE TECHNOLOGY LTD. ASTRAZENECA PLC BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY ELI LILLY AND COMPANY EPIVAX, INC GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC JOHNSON & JOHNSON MACLEODS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. MERCK & CO., INC MYLAN N.V NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG OMEROS CORPORATION PFIZER INC. RLC LABS INC RODOS BIOTARGET GMBH SANOFI GENZYME TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

